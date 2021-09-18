Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of VeriSign worth $35,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,335. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $218.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.