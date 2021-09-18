Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.97. The company has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

