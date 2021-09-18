Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.01% of TTEC worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TTEC by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

TTEC opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.