Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,167 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

