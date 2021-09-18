Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 470,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,232,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Hayward as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at $113,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE:HAYW opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

