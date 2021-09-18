Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,945 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.39% of ChampionX worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 194.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHX. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.