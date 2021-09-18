Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Power Integrations worth $33,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.