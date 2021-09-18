Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.22% of argenx worth $25,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of argenx by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of argenx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $331.67 on Friday. argenx SE has a one year low of $238.58 and a one year high of $382.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.91 and a 200-day moving average of $300.52.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.08.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

