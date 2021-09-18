Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.42% of Molina Healthcare worth $43,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $278.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

