Fiera Capital Corp Sells 15,876 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.95% of FirstService worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FirstService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $7,827,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 201,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $186.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.04. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

