Fiera Capital Corp Sells 18,872 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.93% of PVH worth $31,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

