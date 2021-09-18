Fiera Capital Corp Sells 21,440 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.83% of Avient worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT opened at $45.82 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

