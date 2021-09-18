Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,481 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.40% of RH worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $672.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $688.00 and a 200 day moving average of $641.53. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

