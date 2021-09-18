Fiera Capital Corp Sells 33,631 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,631 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.64% of Revolve Group worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $67.99 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,686,547 shares of company stock valued at $108,555,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

