Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,503 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of BeiGene worth $27,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BeiGene by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BeiGene by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,014,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $18,349,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,818,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,947 shares of company stock valued at $77,195,443 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $403.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.57 and a 200-day moving average of $325.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.