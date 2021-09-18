Fiera Capital Corp Sells 49,532 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,532 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.40% of Invesco worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,767 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.25 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.