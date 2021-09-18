Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,455 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.54% of TopBuild worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Shares of BLD opened at $225.44 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

