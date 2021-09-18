Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,376 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Guardant Health worth $24,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 40,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH opened at $132.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.