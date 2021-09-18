Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,093 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.95% of ShockWave Medical worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after buying an additional 244,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $227.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $13,225,105. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

