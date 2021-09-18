Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.