Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.71% of BlackLine worth $34,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,983 shares of company stock worth $21,757,049. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

