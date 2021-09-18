Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,567 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.58% of The Mosaic worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

