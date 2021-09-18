Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Up 67.5% in August

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FWAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,980,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,488,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,975,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,925,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

