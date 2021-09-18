Financial Review: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) versus Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40% Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41%

This table compares TIM and Telephone and Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.65 $357.68 million $0.75 15.24 Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.44 $226.00 million $1.93 10.28

TIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TIM pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80

TIM presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.36%. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than TIM.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats TIM on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

