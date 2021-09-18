Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.34

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.34 and traded as low as C$31.21. Finning International shares last traded at C$31.54, with a volume of 472,666 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,022.73. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

