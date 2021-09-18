FIO Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.92 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.13 million and $22.92 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001555 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 781,377,379 coins and its circulating supply is 354,426,071 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

