Firo (FIRO) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $7.72 or 0.00016135 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $95.14 million and $10.95 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00022144 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,317,105 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

