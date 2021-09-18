First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $128.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $510.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $44.65 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.