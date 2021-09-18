First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $128.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.80 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $510.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

