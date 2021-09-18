First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.56.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

