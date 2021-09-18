First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

