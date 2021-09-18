First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.01

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.01 and traded as low as C$22.32. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$22.54, with a volume of 5,601,543 shares traded.

FM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The firm has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.01.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

