First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 64.7% in August

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FSEA opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

