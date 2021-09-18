First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 64.7% in August

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
FSEA opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 3.44%.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.
