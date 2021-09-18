First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of First Solar worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

Shares of FSLR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

