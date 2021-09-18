First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.

FCAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

