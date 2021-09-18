First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen bought 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 107.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 16,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

