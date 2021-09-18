First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE FIF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 32,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,790. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

