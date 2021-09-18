First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ:MCEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.