First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
NASDAQ:MCEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.