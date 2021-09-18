First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Shares Up 0%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) shares were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.27. Approximately 37 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000.

