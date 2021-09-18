First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNSC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

