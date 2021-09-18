First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ RNDV opened at $29.25 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

