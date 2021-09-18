FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $362,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $455,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 740,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.