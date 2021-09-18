FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Down 1.1%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. 341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02.

