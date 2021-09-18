Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FLME traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.77. 13,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,218. Flame Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $483,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,898,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

