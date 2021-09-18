Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.58

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $86.35 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00119980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00174447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.07 or 0.07078989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,801.33 or 0.99934414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00859620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

