Flixxo Hits One Day Volume of $3,916.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flixxo has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Flixxo has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $3,916.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

