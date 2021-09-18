FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

