Flow Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Flow has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $73.50 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $20.77 or 0.00043001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

