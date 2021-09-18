Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report $998.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 112,051.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

