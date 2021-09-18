Flux Hits Market Capitalization of $92.76 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Flux has a market cap of $92.76 million and $2.16 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00287366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00139399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00197298 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002211 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 186,041,623 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

